Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading Up 2.9%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 11,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 42,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSIIF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.60 price target on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Osino Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05.

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

