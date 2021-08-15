Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $758,000 Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $4,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.