ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,046,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

