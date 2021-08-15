Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Buys $110,042.32 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Bradley S. Adams bought 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $110,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley S. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bradley S. Adams bought 8,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 205,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

