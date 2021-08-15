Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.33.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $281.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $281.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.