Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the July 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.