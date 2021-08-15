NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NLBS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,963. NutraLife BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12.

About NutraLife BioSciences

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

