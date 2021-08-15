Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $94.89 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

