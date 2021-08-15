NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

