NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 5,705 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.19% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $388,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $2,060,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PXI opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.