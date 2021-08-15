NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,320 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

