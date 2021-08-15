NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1,013.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,704,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

