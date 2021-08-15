NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

