NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 222 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.44. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

