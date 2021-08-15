NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1,655.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,905,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,228,999 shares of company stock valued at $131,162,910. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

