Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43. Newmark Group has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

