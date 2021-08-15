Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 71.3% in July

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.27. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.