Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $515.92. 2,136,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.80. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

