Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $793,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,243 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

NYSE TPR opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

