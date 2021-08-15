Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 540 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ICON Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.27.

ICLR opened at $239.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $250.24. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.