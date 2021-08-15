Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $741,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.66.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.