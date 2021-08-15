Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 493.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $250.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.75 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $256.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.10.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

