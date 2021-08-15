Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 88 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 449,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,994,000 after acquiring an additional 133,817 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $223.99 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.82.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

