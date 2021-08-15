Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the July 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NNA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 101,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,172. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.