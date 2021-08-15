Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.