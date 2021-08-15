MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.