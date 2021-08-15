MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.