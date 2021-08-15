Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $225,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $447.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $448.36. The company has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

