Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,683,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. 9,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.68. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

