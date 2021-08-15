Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,369 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $171,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $292.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

