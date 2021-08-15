Michael J. Harrington Buys 3,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ELAN opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.