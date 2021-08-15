Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 106,770 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

MLM traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.44. The stock had a trading volume of 209,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,170. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

