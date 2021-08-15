Maro (MARO) Trading Up 98.4% Over Last Week

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $69.07 million and $16.44 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 98.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 947,112,099 coins and its circulating supply is 490,086,943 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

