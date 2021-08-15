MAI Capital Management Purchases 73 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $173.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

