MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE:PSXP opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.