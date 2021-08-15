MAI Capital Management Invests $229,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

OGN stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

