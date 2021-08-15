MAI Capital Management Invests $202,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $29,753,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 152.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 55.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE opened at $457.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.34. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.