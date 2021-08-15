LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LNSPF remained flat at $$3.65 during trading on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.