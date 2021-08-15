Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.