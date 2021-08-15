LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Up 105.7% in July

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 545.0 days.

LEGIF opened at $160.26 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50.

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Commerzbank raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

