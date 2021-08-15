Ledyard National Bank Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $99.78.

