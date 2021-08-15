L Reade Fahs Sells 800 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44.

EYE stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital increased their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in National Vision by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

