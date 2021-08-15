KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in July

KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,613,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KPAY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,861,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,341,453. KinerjaPay has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About KinerjaPay
