KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in July

KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,613,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KPAY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,861,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,341,453. KinerjaPay has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About KinerjaPay

KinerjaPay Corp. engages in the development of online digital payments and e-wallet platform. It offers electronic payment service and virtual marketplace both of which are available on the portal KinerjaPay.com The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Medan, Indonesia.

