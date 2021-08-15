Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 23rd

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.