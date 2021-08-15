JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 452 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 449 ($5.87). Approximately 372,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 246,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.85).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 437.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £684.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

