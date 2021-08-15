JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 504,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period.

JPUS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. 6,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

