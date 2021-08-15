Joshua Harley Sells 1,110 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fathom by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fathom by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

