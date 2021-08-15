Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $249.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $253.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

