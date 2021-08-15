iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,516 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 639,741 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

