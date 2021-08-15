iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41. Approximately 213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned about 13.03% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

