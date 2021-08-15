iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter.

IBDT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 15,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

